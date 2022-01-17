8 Interesting McCall Breakfast Destinations to Try Now that the Beloved Pancake House is Gone

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, most of McCall's famous Winter Carnival is back on track for 2022. When you arrive, an essential part of the experience won't be waiting for you this year.

No, we're not talking about the Mardi Gras Parade, which the McCall Chamber has put on hold for 2022 due to COVID concerns and a lack of manpower to hold the parade safely. We're talking about a visit to the Pancake House. The popular restaurant had been on the market for years and finally sold in late 2021. After 43 delicious years, the restaurant turned off the lights and locked the doors for the last time in early December.

Get our free mobile app

The Pancake House wasn't the only breakfast destination that McCall lost in 2021. Our friend Kendra, who works in housing in McCall and whose family has property there, tipped us off that Ruby's Kitchen has also closed. We're not exactly sure when it happened, but the restaurant's last Facebook post was in April 2021.

Facebook/Huck House Brunchette Facebook/Huck House Brunchette loading...

New McCall Breakfast Destination Plans for 2022 Grand Opening

McCall is anxiously awaiting a new breakfast destination, which will NOT be what's moving into the old Pancake House building. Boomer Godsill, the owner of The Original Sunrise Cafe, Biscuit and Hogs, Huck House Brunchette and Blue Bench Brunchette, is planning to expand to McCall this summer. According to a Facebook comment from Jenny Calazaretta, a Brand Manager with The Godsill Company, they've secured a location on the water for their newest Brunchette location.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Pack Your Patience for McCall Winter Carnival 2022

The last few years for McCall restaurants have been a struggle and it's not just because of the pandemic. The number of short-term rentals has exploded in the small town and it has become increasingly difficult for people who work at these restaurants and other local businesses to find an affordable place to live in McCall. In addition to the COVID woes that businesses all over the state are experiencing, it's another contributing factor to some businesses being short-staffed.

So, keep that in mind when you visit one of these restaurants. They'll likely be busy, but it's so important to support local businesses so they can keep their doors open when they have the staffing to do so.

8 Tasty Places to Grab Breakfast In or Near McCall After the Pancake House closed, there's a giant plate-sized pancake-shaped hole in our hearts. These eight destinations hope they can fill it up with some of their delicious meals.

KEEP READING: Can You Help Us Solve The Mystery of These 15 McCall Winter Carnival Snow Sculptures? Sometimes when you go to McCall Winter Carnival on the second weekend you realize that some of the snow sculptures had a tough week. But they're cool, so you take pictures of them anyway. Any chance you can help us piece together what these were?