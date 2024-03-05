Ready to Unwind? Top 3 Ways to Recharge During an Idaho Winter!

It's officially the second winter here in the Treasure Valley; or is it? Either way, many of us are looking for ways to truly unwind and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives, and that's an essential thing to do this time of year.

With the recent snowfall, now is the perfect time to embrace the tranquility that Idaho has to offer and explore the best ways to truly relax and recharge.

1. There's no better remedy for stress than reconnecting with nature. Boise's beautiful landscapes and nearby outdoor havens provide a bunch of perfect getaway options — whether it's just for a brisk and peaceful walk along some scenic trails, or a fast getaway to a nearby town with a bunch of other outdoor options. (More ideas below!)

Photo by Logan Fisher on Unsplash Photo by Logan Fisher on Unsplash loading...

2. Hot Springs. Need we say more? Idaho has so many amazing places to go for hot springs, so consider visiting one of your favorites — or explore some new ones you've never been to before. It doesn't get much better than a therapeutic soak surrounded by winter landscapes after a long week at work. Let the warm waters melt away your worries.

3. If a change of scenery is on your agenda, why not plan a staycation or a short getaway? And if you're looking to check all 3 of these boxes and more, consider a fast trip to McCall, Idaho, because that's where you can find a perfect combination of nature, relaxation, hot springs, and winter activities and more.

This is an actual picture of driving to McCall, Idaho

Photo by Drew Lindsley on Unsplash Photo by Drew Lindsley on Unsplash loading...

As we jump into our last stretch of winter, don't forget to take care of yourself! Seize the opportunity to detach from the chaos of everyday life, and try these 3 ways to truly unplug, relax, and recharge, all while embracing the simplicity and beauty of Idaho.

Keep scrolling for the 7 best hot springs and 10 best getaways towns in Idaho!

