Spicy Peanut Butter Mashed Potatoes Served at Fancy Downtown Boise Restaurant
I met a group of friends at Brickyard for dinner Downtown Boise before we all headed to the Idaho Steelheads Hockey game. I had heard about the dueling pianos at Brickyard. Yelp, google reviews and trip advisor always has people praising Dueling Pianos as a blast:
"The dueling pianos are truly a must while in Boise. A great performance and talented singers making it a great overall experience." - Jacob B.
"...If you're looking for a fun time, I highly recommend the Dueling Pianos. So much fun!" - Melissa D.
"I absolutely love coming here on Saturdays for the dueling pianos! Great entertainment, great wine, great memories!!" - Shelby M.
The potato menu looks amazing as you can see but seeing "Peanut Butter Mashed Potatoes" definitely threw me off. I had never heard of such a thing nor did it seem like a good thing to put together, potatoes and peanut butter...
So I looked closer and then saw the spices that were involved also... now it seemed even stranger and I just had to try it.
I also ordered the 10 oz New York Steak which was fantastic. The potatoes I wasn't quite sure about. I couldn't really taste the peanut butter, except maybe a bit in the after taste. I mostly tasted the spice. Is my mouth watering at the thought of going back and having the peanut butter mash potatoes again. Not particularly. Were they good though? Over all I would say yes.
Although my friend Amy sitting next to me had the potato cakes. I would have those all day long if I could.