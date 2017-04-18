Marvel has adopted a practice first used by the producers of the James Bond franchise, who’ve ended every 007 adventure for decades with the phrase “James Bond Will Return” in the credits. (For many years, they even specified which novel the series would adapt next; when they ran out of Ian Fleming books and stories, they shortened it.) Just last night I saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and sure enough it concludes with the words “The Guardians of the Galaxy Will Return.” (I think we can all agree this is not a spoiler.)

Because Spider-Man: Homecoming is technically a Sony movie (with a heavy creative assist from the folks over at Marvel) I can’t say for certain whether it will end with a “Spider-Man Will Return” title card. But I can say Spidey will be back, and so will Sony and Marvel’s wall-crawling collaboration. As part of their report from a rare tour of Marvel’s offices in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter says Marvel chief Kevin Feige discussed Spidey’s shared future between the two companies and “confirmed Spider-Man will appear in 2019’s untitled Avengers 4. That’s after his starring turn in Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.”

And there’s also a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in the offing as well. (Spider-Man: Junior Cruise? Spider-Man: Prom? Spider-Man: SAT Prep? There’s lots of options to choose from.) After that? "That's as far as it goes for now," Feige reportedly said. Note the phrase for now, which suggests that Marvel could use Spidey in more of their movies, or collaborate on further sequels if things between the two companies remain simpatico.

Feige also said that Mavel is not involved with Sony’s various Spider-Man spinoffs, which are currently said to include a Venom movie and a possible team-up between Black Cat and Silver Sable. According to Feige, Marvel had “a very particular plan about Spidey himself” and not those supporting characters. That plan, I’m going to assume, went something like “Get Spider-Man in Avengers and make lots of money.” The next phase of that plan, Spider-Man: Homecoming, opens in theaters on July 7.