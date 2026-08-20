Once one of the world’s worst investments, Boise-based Micron continues to dominate both the stock market and Idaho. Today, the company announced a record $10 billion investment in a new facility based in Boise.

Milos Bicanski, Getty Images Milos Bicanski, Getty Images

The chip maker has already transformed parts of Boise, as one can see when driving to or from Mountain Home. Some folks call the buildings a literal city of cranes employing thousands of Idahoans in the trades.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Micron described the ten-billion-dollar investment: ‘the new hub will bring together customers, academia, government and the broader semiconductor ecosystem to pursue breakthroughs beyond today's technology roadmaps and help define what's possible in the decades ahead. ‘

What Does Micron's Additional Spending Mean For Boise? For Idaho?

The company has already attracted millions of jobs along with thousands of new people moving to Idaho. More people, means more demands and the expansion of an already stretched infrastructure. Additionally, businesses that supply Micron will be moving to Boise to be closer to this massive chip making facility.

Who Wins With Micron's Expansion?

Two winners that are from the opposite ends of the political spectrum. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean who championed the deal due to her close ties to the failed Joe Biden Administration. Governor Brad Little who quietly worked behind the scenes with the legislature to give the company incentives and tax breaks.

A Silicon Tech Hub in Idaho? Boise State?

Make no mistake, the Micron project not only brings more bodies to the Gem State. The facility will drive demand for tech workers who can fill roles involved with chip development and manufacturing.

Boise State's new president has a background in engineering and technology. It's not much of a stretch to believe Micron's influence will fuel Boise State into become a tier one tech institution.

Why send research dollars to the east coast or California, when home grown talent can be developed in Idaho. The greater the need for engineers and others, the more Boise State and other Idaho colleges become a magnet for their future workers.

Micron's CEO Explains What To Look For in the Future

“The decisions we make today will determine who leads the AI economy of tomorrow, and America's AI future will be built on American-made memory," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "With a planned $10 billion investment in Micron Research Labs, we are looking around the corner to the memory and compute systems the future will demand, bringing together the best minds across academia, government, startups and industry. This builds on the more than $250 billion we have separately committed to manufacturing and R&D across the United States, because as the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, we have long believed in the future that AI is now making real.”

Apple's Tim Cook Promotes His Partnerships With Micron

“For more than two decades, Micron has been an important partner, providing memory technologies for Apple's groundbreaking products that people love and use every day around the world. With the launch of Micron Research Labs, they are building on a legacy of leadership in semiconductor research to drive breakthroughs in memory and computing for decades to come. Apple believes deeply in American innovation, and we’re proud to support Micron as it expands leading-edge manufacturing and R&D in the United States.”

What Are the Top 20 Public Elementary Schools in Idaho? Before we get to the list, there’s an important distinction. These aren’t simply schools with the highest test scores.

Niche says its rankings use data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.

Factors include state test scores, student-teacher ratios, student diversity, teacher quality, grade-school ratings and the overall quality of the school district.

Also, some of the schools on this list aren’t traditional K-5 elementary schools. Charter and combined schools that serve elementary-age students can qualify, which is why you’ll see K-8 and even K-12 schools included.

Every school in Idaho’s Top 20 received an A overall grade from Niche. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

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