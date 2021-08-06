State of Idaho Provides Free At-Home COVID Tests

If there is one word that I think that we are all ready to stop hearing, it is "COVID-19". After a year long pandemic and now rising cases once again, we're all getting TIRED of this virus. Just because we're tired of it does not mean that we can just make it go away, however.

Testing can be scary, expensive, and a little miserable with that swab up your nose. Now, even if you are a little concerned about a symptom or even just an exposure, you can get tested for free, in your own home, without that swab.

So here's the scoop on getting one of these FREE COVID-19 tests.

Obviously, anyone that is experiencing symptoms is encouraged to get tested for the safety of all around them. Now with this free offering from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, it is easier than ever.

All you need to do is call 2-1-1 and you will be mailed a FREE, at-home COVID-19 test. Perhaps the best part of this testing process is that nothing needs to go up and into your nose--it's a saliva sample!

Your test will show up in the mail and you will be paired with a "medical observer" via Zoom that will make sure you're taking the sample the correct way. Then, once you have the sample, you ship it off in the mail once again and you will receive your results electronically in 24 to 72 hours.

No personal information is needed for these COVID-19 tests-- just a name and a mailing address.

