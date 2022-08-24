Stunning Images Capture Idaho Fires [Photos]

Once again, our great state is under siege from several large fires burning up farmland, homes, and anything else in its path. If you've recently traveled to the McCall/Donnelly area, you've seen the smoke and ash from the Four Corners Fire.

The Idaho Press reports that over 8,000 acres are 'located a half-mile north of Lookout Point and 2 miles west of Cascade in parts of Adams and Valley counties, and is burning in steep, rocky terrain.' Here are the latest details from the Valley County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.



Idaho firefighters are working to solve not only the Four Corners Fire but also the Moose Fire which is the largest active fire in the country according to the US Forrest Service and via East Idaho News. You can watch the video here to see the latest in how federal and state authorities are working together to stop this fire that has burned over 95,000 acres.

East Idaho News documents the cost of fighting the Moose Fire. 'The Moose Fire began Sunday, July 17 about five miles southwest of North Fork and is believed to be human-caused. Six helicopters are currently on scene, along with 48 engines and 823 firefighters. Full containment is now estimated for Oct. 31.' The cause of the fire is believed to have been caused by humans. Idaho has eleven active fires currently burning in the Gem State.

Two helicopter pilots lost their lives fighting the Moose Fire along the Salmon River in July. No word on whether or not the state will call out the National Guard to assist the efforts to stop these fires.

