The 5 Best Places to Get Cash for Gift Cards You Can’t Use in Boise

It's the thought that counts, right?

As we get older, do you find it harder and harder to actually come up with an answer to the question "what do you want for Christmas?" Our go-to answer was "I'm not sure, gift cards are fine."

If you spend the holidays with family visiting from outside of the Treasure Valley, that's a dangerous response. Why? Your family might not know which stores we actually have where we live and you might get a gift card that although you appreciate it...you just can't use it. Case in point - every time we visit family in Ohio, they give us HUGE gift cards for places like Dunkin' or Quaker Steak and Lube that we can't possibly use the balance of during our short trip. They're useless once we touch down in Boise.

Get our free mobile app

You can do one of two things in this situation. You can hang on to them and HOPE you can find them to use during your next visit OR you can try to make a little cash off of them. If you received a gift card that you can't use, there are several websites that will give you a cash offer for your unwanted gift cards.

Now, we will tell you that the offer you're going to get is less than the value of your gift card. It's a bit of a bummer, but when you consider that gift card was going to waste anyway, it's better to get a little something than nothing, right?

If you have a Five Below, Raising Canes, Dunkin or other gift card you just can't use in Boise, here are a couple of options for cashing them in!

The 5 Best Places to Get Cash Back for Gift Cards You Can't Use in Boise Gift cards are thoughtful and usually pretty helpful gifts...unless someone bought you a gift card for a store that doesn't have a location within 100+ miles of Boise. Rather than hang on to those and let them go to waste, these are some places you can sell them for cash! We tried some of the options out with a hypothetical $25 Dunkin' Donuts gift card to see who offered the best deal.

Keep Reading: 20 Gift Cards People in Boise Actually Want to Receive as Gifts Are gift cards impersonal gifts? Hardly! Some people prefer them and these are the ones that are most in-demand this holiday season!