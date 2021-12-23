The Fastest Growing State In The Country? Yup, It’s Idaho

We knew it. We freaking knew it. We didn't want to admit it, but we knew it.

Idaho is growing faster than any other state in the U.S.

We've already covered where everyone is coming from when they move to the Gem State, but exactly how many people are busting down Idaho's doors? Lots, it turns out.

For a little perspective, the overall population of the United States increased by just 0.1% in 2021. The odd part is, that's the slowest population growth ever for our country. Why so low? The Census Bureau says it's due to less people moving to the United States from another country, as well as the death rate from COVID-19.

Neighboring states like Washington saw an increase of 0.3%, while Oregon only added 0.1% to their population this year. Those numbers are where most states sit. Not Idaho.

In 2021, Idaho's population increased by 53,151 people, which comes in at a whopping 2.9% growth rate. Which, obviously, is much higher than any other state in the U.S. That increase puts Idaho's total population just under two million citizens.

So, how do we slow down Idaho's ridiculously-rapid growth? Lucky for you, this writer is already on the case. We recently compiled six reasons no one should be moving to Boise right now, and it's highly recommended that you share it with anyone you know planning to move here.

Boise is full. Idaho is full. We are no longer accepting new applications. We're closed for the holidays. We have a rat infestation. We don't, but let's start telling people we do so they don't come here.

Worth a shot.

