The Verdict Is In: Boise Hates Geese

Spend any time around the City of Boise these days and odds are you'll see some geese. These things are ruthless and they do not abide by the laws of nature. It is THEIR city and frankly, we just live in it. I cannot tell you how many times, living and working near Parkcenter Boulevard, that I have seen these geese get out of hand. Whether they are bringing morning traffic to a complete standstill so that they can sit in the road and not move, or whether they are hissing at us outside of the office and pooping on our cars-- these geese just don't give an ISH!

What I didn't expect, was for this t spawn an entire anti-goose campaign.

But, of course....there's always that ONE guy...

How do you feel about this clear goose takeover in our city?

