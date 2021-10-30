The Village at Meridian Announces Details for Snowman Scavenger Hunt

Halloween is this Sunday and then after that, it's basically a race to Christmas with Thanksgiving in between. It's never too early to start getting into the holiday spirit if you ask us.

The Village at Meridian has just announced their Snowman Scavenger Hunt for 2021 along with all other Christmas holiday events this year.

Starting on Friday, November 19th, 15 adorably unique snowmen will be hiding in a variety of places throughout the property. Your challenge is to find as many as you can! There's a downloadable checklist you can print here . Once you've crossed every snowman off your list, you can bring your final Scavenger Checklist to the concierge and receive a complimentary gift while supplies last.

The scavenger hunt lasts all the way until the new year. In addition to the hunt, The Village has a handful of other festivities to look forward to. The Village at Meridian Ice Rink Season is scheduled to open Saturday, November 13th, and will be reservation-based skating. The rink is planned to run through the end of January. Time slots are 30 minutes long and are reservation-based only.

Don't forget about the Annual Tree Lighting either which happens on November 18th at 6 pm and includes the arrival of Santa of Clause. The tree lighting is known for kicking off the holiday spirit at The Village. After the 18th, Santa will be at The Village basically every day staying at his cozy house. See the full schedule here. Similar to ice skating, reservations to meet Santa will be required this year.