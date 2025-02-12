The Biden Administration has ended with Joseph Robin Biden's removal from office. The Biden years saw massive hikes in fuel costs, home prices, inflation, and the cost of food. President Biden may be gone, but his price hikes continue to hurt average Idahoans who love the basic staples of nutrition. ￼

The old saying, "What came first, the chicken or the egg?" could be updated to ask when the prices of eggs will stabilize and eventually fall. Some blame the exurbanite cost of eggs on the bird flu or the administration killing millions of chickens to stop the bird flu.

The cost of eggs impacts every meal in Idaho. Although Idaho is a proud farming state, the cost of eggs continues to rise at an unaffordable rate. Most Americans could never fathom a world where eggs were more expensive than a ribeye steak, but we live in those times.

Spread Of Bird Flu Brings Shortages And Higher Prices For Eggs In The US Getty Images / Joe Raedle loading...

According to Bloomberg, the cost of eggs has risen fifteen percent in the last month. How much does it cost to buy a dozen eggs? The Associated Press reports the cost is $4.95, up from $2.03 in August 2023. Some states have the price of eggs exceeded ten dollars for a dozen.

The egg crisis is so bad several grocery store chains are announcing limitations to prevent egg hoarding. (Can you believe we're living in a country where we limit how many eggs one can buy?)

Moneytalknews provides us with the most current list of stores restricting egg purchases.

Look at these Idaho area stores that will limit egg purchases.

Costo Reports 15 Fall In Quarterly Profits Getty Images loading...

Costco will limit your purchases of eggs and egg-based products. They blame the bird flu. Costco limits you to three packages of eggs per day. The store allows you to select the number of eggs in each container.

Whole Foods Market Inc. Getty Images / Mario Tama loading...

Trader Joe's limits you to one dozen purchases a day, and this applies to every store in the country.

Walmart: The Largest Private Employer In The U.S. Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian loading...

Walmart will allow you to purchase only three sixty-count egg containers. That's a lot of eggs!

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Getty Images /Cindy Orr loading...

Selected Whole Foods stores are limiting purchases to three dozen cartons a day.

What about Fred Meyer? Their parent company, Kroger, has issued limitations in selected stores. However, we have no reports of any restrictions for Idaho Fred Meyer locations.

Kroger Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

For more information, click here.

How To Safely Buy and Cook Eggs In Idaho

10 Items That Cost Less Than A Dozen Eggs