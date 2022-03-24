Don't let the Midwest accent fool you, friend. I was baptized by the Bible Belt and Idaho Western boot craze many a harvest moon ago!

Long before it was cool, this '90s girl from Chicago was crazy for all things country. The music, the fashion, the food, and the culture—I'm a recovering city slicker living my best westernesque life.

New to boots? No worries! Texas Monthly has an article on Boot Anatomy that'll catch you up to speed right-quick.

Which brings us to the star of this Idaho fashion show—COWGIRL KICKS!

Scroll on to check out the 19 pairs of cowgirl boots I'd LOVE to see Valley girls strutting around town in!

PS, I want these boot beauties for my daughter and I more than all the sweet tea in the South! So if you see me down at the Boise Boot Barn this weekend, be sure to say, "hey!"

And if this blog strikes your cowgirl fancy, download the Mix 106 app for more Boise fun with me!

These Boots Are Made for Boise—Cowgirl Kicks Valley Girls Need Now

