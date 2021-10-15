This Boise Bar is Offering Free Beers to Healthcare Workers

It has been a long and challenging year in the Treasure Valley and beyond but of course-- we don't need to tell you that. All sorts of challenges came to be when the COVID-19 pandemic began and continued for as long as it did. Business was shut down, social gatherings were canceled, lives were lost.

One local restaurant and taphouse is going above and beyond these days for those who are still on the frontlines of this craziness: our healthcare workers.

Yes, our healthcare workers DEFINITELY deserve some extra special treatment--just like these adorable doggos!

Boise Dogs Love Beer Too Check out these adorable Boise dogs enjoying some puppy brews!

Ok, even though these dogs love their brews--this is about our local heroes: healthcare workers.

In a recent post online, we learned that CopenRoss Growlers, a locally owned taphouse and restaurant is offering free beers for ANY and ALL healthcare workers here in the Treasure Valley.

The "anonymous post" shared to Reddit said:

Hello, if you are a healthcare worker, I want to buy you a beer! In fact I already have, I set up a tab at Copenross for you--just stop in and tell them you want a free healthcare worker beer and they will take care of you. This is a small token of appreciation for all that you do and all the crap you have to put up with. Enjoy!

We don't know who is behind this account--but after checking with the bar ourselves, we can indeed verify that YES- showing proof that you're a healthcare worker will indeed get you a free "refreshment", if you will.

Incase you're interested in checking out CopenRoss Growlers, a locally owned and operated restaurant, head on over to their location!

5120 W Overland Road, Boise. They are open Tuesday through Saturday until 9:00 p.m. and are closed on Monday's.

