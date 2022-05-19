Going Out to Idaho Bars is Easy… Just Follow These Simple Rules
I was having a conversation with someone who turned 21 during the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020, and they explained that they still haven’t gone out to the bars because they have so much anxiety about it.
How are they supposed to act? What should they order?
How do they NOT piss off their bartender?
Luckily, it’s actually rather simple.
And I should know something about it, because I was a bartender for the better part of my twenties, most recently in a downtown Boise establishment.
So I explained to them some simple rules to follow, in order to have a fun night on the town, and I figured I’d pass along that knowledge to all of you as well.
Especially as the temperatures rise and summer’s right around the corner, you know we’re all going to be out and about all the time.
Might as well get the most out of it, right?