Boise’s bar scene is on the up and up, and there are so many cool places to choose from these days!

However, many people often get stuck going to the same three places off of Main Street in downtown, because they’re easy or familiar.

But there are a number of extremely cool and eclectic bars that the people of the Treasure Valley are totally sleeping on.

Listed below are seven of our favorite lowkey bars that are completely underrated.

If you haven’t been to one of these, we highly recommend checking it out. We’re sure you won’t regret it!

These 7 Boise Bars are Completely Underrated & a Total Vibe These bars are pretty lowkey, but some of Boise's BEST hangout spots, in our opinion.

The Most Instagram Worthy Bars and Restaurants in Boise

Blue Bench Brunchette and Mimosa Trees