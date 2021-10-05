This Boise Candle Shop is Giving Bath & Body Works a Run for its Money

I suppose it's important to have your house smelling good all year round. Candles are a great way to do that. But let's be real, the real candle seasons are fall and winter. Getting cozy under the blanket and curling up with a good book is made infinitely better when you have a delicious candle lit filling the room with scents like pumpkin, hazelnut, or peppermint. For most people the go-to is Bath & Body Works for their candle needs.

I mean, they really throw some hard core marketing behind their fall collections, and we eat it up! After all, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin and Pumpkin Pecan Waffles are very desirable scents. But there's a Boise based company with two shops that are worth visiting instead. When you have the option to shop local, you absolutely should, and this place is lit...literally. Lit & Co. Candles is the locally run candle shop you should know about.

Everything about them is local. They even have a facility here in Boise where they physically produce every single item you can find in their retail shops. Right now the collection that's catching my nose is their pine scented collection:

-Balsam Fir

-Lumberjack

-Cedar+Evergreen

-Bayberry

-Cinnamon+Spruce

Right now on their website you can see that "Falliday" is here, which is Fall and Holiday scents available at once. Bath & Body Works only has a Christmas preview available, so they're behind if you ask me. Lit & Co. is also hiring for seasonal at the moment and promise a generous discount on merchandise, so maybe it's time to pick up a part time job.

