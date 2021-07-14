This Popular Television Gameshow Is Coming to Boise

It is, by far, one of the most iconic shows to ever take the television set and now it's coming to the Treasure Valley.

Growing up, I remember watching this show and being so invested in knowing how much cans of soup and packages of everyday grocery goods were just so that I could play along. The giant wheel, the insane energy of the contestants, the awkwardly long microphone and the icon, Bob Barker.

Do games like Plinko ring a bell? You may even recall a locally-born celebrity was on the show once..

Yes, Plinko and the whole set are on their way to the Treasure Valley and--YES, YOU CAN PLAY!

The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Morrison Center on the campus of Boise State University and those in the crowd will have a chance to hear their names called...

"COME ON DOWN *insert your name here*!"

This major event will be giving away appliances, vacations, and even a shot at a brand new car! Look, even if you don't win a prize or even if you don't make it onto a stage--what gameshow even comes close to the Price Is Right? I'd pay just to be in the audience!

The event is taking place on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Morrison Center. Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, July 16th, at 10:00 a.m. and range anywhere from $42 to $62 each.

For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.