This Serene Boise Festival Will Be a Summer Favorite

Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky to have all sorts of fun events. From concerts to goat heads (yes, the weeds) we literally have a festival for just about everything in our area. After a long year of NO events, we're ready as ever to get back out there!

The Water Lantern Festival is coming to Boise's Julia Davis Park and thousands are ready to gather!

At The Water Lantern Festival, you can write on your very own lantern (included in your ticket cost) and sent it sailing off onto the water-- whether it's for a loved one for yourself. It's a totally picture-perfect date or family night!

Tickets range from $25.99 to $55.99 depending on when you buy them--so, buy them NOW if you're interested in going!

So, what happens to the lanterns after the event? If you're like me, you're wondering if these things are just going to pollute our park for a few Instagram opportunities. Well, according to the Water Lantern Festival website:

Our team cleans up all the lanterns following the event. In addition, we also pick up any existing trash that may have previously been in or around the water. Lastly, the lanterns are made from rice paper and wood so they are as eco-friendly as possible. We also reuse and recycle the LED candles.

While the event is unique and anticipated, I sure wish someone locally would organize and own the event, versus an outside-of-Boise operation.

For more on the event, click HERE.

