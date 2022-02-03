This Sexy, Private Boise Go-To Shutting Down For Five Years

It's like the ending of a perfect first date. You meet for coffee, maybe take a walk downtown, grab something small to eat, then you suggest "HEY LET'S DRIVE AN HOUR, TAKE OFF ALL OUR CLOTHES, AND JUMP IN THIS WATER TOGETHER!"

Up until that last part it actually sounded like a nice, normal time.

However, if that's your go-to move to get your date undressed, you're going back to the drawing board.

The Bureau of Land Management announced that Skinny Dipper Hot Springs, a popular spot for skinny dipping about an hour north of Boise, will be shutting down. For the next five years.

What's the reason? Apparently, visitors completely screwed the place up by using PVC and concrete to create makeshift pools at the hot springs, and all that work is being undone. There was also a fire and rockslide that didn't treat the hot springs very kindly.

This begs the question, where do you take your date skinny dipping now? We have a few ideas:

A bath in the privacy of your own home

A pool (Preferably your own)

A hot tub

The fountain at The Village (Please don't actually try this)

Or, try swimming with your clothes on! It's not as restrictive as you think, and there are numerous fashionable options for covering up your no-no region. Or don't. We're not your dad.

The good news is, you've still got a little time left to show off your junk and take a dip. The restoration of Skinny Dipper Hot Springs doesn't start until Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2022.

7 Relaxing Idaho Hot Springs Less Than 3 Hours From Boise Perfect for a Winter Soak We know that no one likes when their favorite natural hot springs spot gets shared with the entire world, so we put together a list of pools that are commercial businesses located a short drive from Boise. These are small businesses that deserve Idaho's support!

Private Hotsprings Pool at SnowSprings Pool House One Hour From Boise Airbnb This stunning Airbnb Cabin is only about an hour drive from Boise. Get quite a staycation, complete with private hotsprings and unbelievable views. The rock work and massive wooden columns are quite impressive.