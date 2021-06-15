This Tucked Away Diner Has Boise’s Best Cinnamon Roll

Some things just call for an expert and when it comes to finding the very best cinnamon roll in the Treasure Valley, I'm your guy. The honest truth is that I don't care much for cinnamon rolls but someone very special and close to me does. I'm just the delivery boy.

Ever since I was a kid, I have spent hours on end with my grandma--really, more than anyone else in my life. We did all sorts of things together that I will cherish for my entire life but grabbing cinnamon rolls from various places was always a favorite trip of mine. Now that I'm older and I do the driving, when she's in town for the summer like she is right now--my only task in life is to find the BEST cinnamon roll.

I have been all over the place on cinnamon roll runs for my grandma over the years and when she landed in Boise this afternoon, I had the best roll that we have found yet ready to go and in the car.

Have you bee to this tucked away diner? Their Facebook page even says they're Boise's "best kept secret"...hopefully I don't ruin it for the regulars.

I'm talking about Chef's Hut Cafe on Franklin Road in Boise--next to Bishop Kelly High School!

Chef's Hut Cafe is locally owned and operated and one of my favorite spots for breakfast in town--they're tucked back into a business park where you're LEAST expecting to find a local's favorite diner. Everything is amazing and this of course includes the staff.

I didn't have to go to a Facebook poll or dig through Yelp to discover this little gem--take it from a local--Chef's Hut is a MUST.

Think you know of a better cinnamon roll in town? Listen--we're open to trying it out. Post up and share your suggestions!