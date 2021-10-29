Getty Images/Monkey Business

With the recent shooting at the Boise Mall, every citizen in the Cache Valley has been uneasy. Our safe city has been shaken by the recent news. So, we are going to highlight some of the safest areas in Boise to take your kids trick-or-treating this Halloween to put your mind at peace.

TOP 5 SAFEST PLACES IN BOISE TO TRICK-OR-TREAT

#5: East End

The East end is another lucrative candy-collecting area. The East End neighborhood is close to the city and has a historic background. In this area the Idaho State Historical Society hosts a popular “Frightened Felons Event” at the Old Penitentiary every year!

#4: Warm Springs

Warm Springs Avenue is located in the East End and features stunning historic mansions built in the late 1800s and early 1900s. These homes are decorated with homemade haunted houses and other spooky surprises. But, keep in mind this route is NOT closed for Halloween so be street safe!

#3: Depot Bench

The historical train station known as the Boise Depot overlooks downtown Boise. Each year one particularly festive resident hosts a free “Zombie Babyland” that is family-friendly. The family spends all year collecting dolls from thrift shops and staging them in their backyard for a spooky scenery.

#2: North End

Boise’s most famous Halloween neighborhoods are in the North End. With plenty of decorations and neighbors who like to keep the Halloween spirit alive it is a popular trick-or-treating spot. It is one of the city’s oldest and safest areas.

#1: Harrison Boulevard

The North End Harrison Blvd

This is one of the premiere trick-or-treating locations in the Cache Valley. On Halloween, Harrison Boulevard has been closed historically to car traffic to make the streets safer for the little ghouls. “Halloween on Harrison” has an estimated 6,000 visitors while taking in the extravagant homes and generous treats.

Stay safe and spooky out there, Boise!

