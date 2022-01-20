What Today’s Second National Weather Alert Means for Boise

If you remember, about a month ago Boise received its first weather alert of the winter season. And it was brutal. Schools were shutting down and having snow days left and right. Accidents from slick roads on almost every corner.

Well, we may be looking at another one of those weeks.

But first, let’s take a look at the first weather alert we saw in Boise back in December.

Boise Weather Alert December 2021

And Boise had a crazy winter back in 2017. If you were here, it’s hard to forget! Here are some photos from the “Snowmageddon” we saw that year.

Now, let’s take a look at the most recent National Weather Alert we received. With one peek outside, you’d see the dump of snow we received. And with that, came the National Weather Alert for Boise.

Here’s what it said:

Winter National Weather Advisory in January 2022

Winter Weather Advisory

How Long?

Weather.com says that the national winter weather advisory for Boise will last only till 8 PM MST.

Where?

Upper Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley zones.

What to expect

Slippery roads and freezing temperatures

Road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

