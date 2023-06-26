Treasure Valley’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not On July 4th

Independence Day is just around the corner: hot dogs, parades, apple pie, and fireworks! Several area cities hold fireworks shows throughout the state and our area. We've shared with you here the largest fireworks show held west of the Mississippi.

However, which city in the Treasure Valley has the largest and loudest fireworks show? The show is so famous and well known that it's held several days before Americans celebrate our country's independence from Great Britain.

Is it Boise? Meridian? Nampa? Caldwell? Or perhaps a smaller city like Star or Eagle? Before we share with you this HUGE show, that so big, it's this week, let's share some safety tips to make sure that you and your family survive the fireworks season without a trip to the emergency room.

Thanks for scrolling through our safety tips and let's get to the big reveal. The largest and loudest fireworks show will be held in Nampa this Wednesday night as soon as it get dark enough.

Where in Nampa? That's a good question and here's the answer: The City of Nampa, Fireworks America will be shooting off a ton of fireworks at the Ford Amphitheater next to the Ford Idaho Center.

The fireworks show is the most anticipated conclusion to the 57th Annual God and Country Festival celebrating faith, family, and freedom in Nampa, Idaho. The fireworks will be choregraphed to patriotic and religious music that will air on 1075FM and 580 AM as soon at it get dark enough to light up the skies over Nampa.

The show is so historically big that folks park their cars from the Walmart parking lot on Garrity and Franklin to CWI and all points in between.

You can find out more about the fireworks show and the 57th Annual Treasure Valley God and Country Festival here.