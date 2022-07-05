Idaho’s Hypocritical Fireworks Law Should Be Ended Or Enforced

Should Idaho Ban The Sale of Fireworks? Should these be illegal?

We only have a few more days of what I like to call the fireworks insanity season in Idaho. As we've covered here, Idaho has a ban on aerial fireworks, prohibiting the whopper fireworks from being purchased. We all know that the current fireworks law is a joke. One must wonder why we have a law against selling aerial fireworks if that law is not enforced?

Every year we read and see the stories of pets being lost because of the loud local unauthorized and illegal use of fireworks in our area. We have veterans and others with PTSD who spend endless nights filled with anxiety because of loud noises resembling combat. Idahoans are known for their patience and consideration of others, but how considerate is it to blow off fireworks in the morning while good people are trying to sleep?

Law enforcement cannot go around arresting everyone, breaking the 'Idaho Fireworks Law.' However, why have a law if it isn't enforced? It would be nice if folks recognized community standards deciding not to blow off fireworks in their neighborhoods. That wish appears to be a pipe dream. Could the state finally act on enforcing its fireworks law? If so, how would they do it?

The illegal use of fireworks has been linked to causing several out-of-control wildfires that have destroyed thousands of acres in our state. The legislature must decide if the fireworks law is valid, then it must end the loophole that allows so many illegal fireworks to be sold. I doubt that they would do it, but all they would have to do would be to eliminate the affidavit loophole that fireworks merchant present when folks are buying fireworks.

It would end the fireworks industry in this state, but we'd all sleep easier at night. Otherwise, let's make aerial fireworks legal and buy some earplugs!

