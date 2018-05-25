Try Not Getting Emotional in Disney’s New ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer
It doesn’t really matter how old you are, there’s a special charm to Winnie the Pooh and his woodland pals that can sneak up on you no matter your age. That little bear’s gentle, sagely nature, Tigger’s giddy enthusiasm, and Eyeore’s earnest vulnerability stole your heart as a kid, and darn it, they’re back again to make you weep as an adult.
Disney’s live-action Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the grown up boy who reunites with his childhood stuffed animal pals. He grows up and, of course, forgets all about his lovable friends until they return to remind him of the joys of life he’s long forgotten – so yeah, this is pretty much Hook, but with Winnie the Pooh. The film comes from Finding Neverland director Marc Forster and a script by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder. Based on the magical new trailer that finds the grown-up Christopher traversing the Hundred Acre Wood, this sure looks like a much needed cozy, heartwarming hug of a movie.
Here’s the official synopsis:
In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.
Christopher Robin also stars Hayley Atwell as Christopher’s wife Evelyn, and the voices of Peter Capaldi, Toby Jones, Brad Garett and more. Plan your return to the Hundred Acre Wood when it hits theaters August 3.