It doesn’t really matter how old you are, there’s a special charm to Winnie the Pooh and his woodland pals that can sneak up on you no matter your age. That little bear’s gentle, sagely nature, Tigger’s giddy enthusiasm, and Eyeore’s earnest vulnerability stole your heart as a kid, and darn it, they’re back again to make you weep as an adult.

Disney’s live-action Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the grown up boy who reunites with his childhood stuffed animal pals. He grows up and, of course, forgets all about his lovable friends until they return to remind him of the joys of life he’s long forgotten – so yeah, this is pretty much Hook, but with Winnie the Pooh. The film comes from Finding Neverland director Marc Forster and a script by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder. Based on the magical new trailer that finds the grown-up Christopher traversing the Hundred Acre Wood, this sure looks like a much needed cozy, heartwarming hug of a movie.