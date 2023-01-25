A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.

Amazing Grace Fellowship Expects School to Grow

According to documents submitted to the city, the church expects to have around 100 students to begin with and plans on growing if the demand is there. The church estimates it will have five to eight employees during the first year. By fall of 2024 Amazing Grace plans on adding grades 9 to 12 if demand warrants it. By then the church estimates it may have close to 200 students. In later phases the church anticipates upwards of 300 students that would require expansion of its building, again depending on the demand. According to the staff report, the church would have to apply for another special use permit if the student population exceeds 100.

Christian School would be Focused on the Arts

According to the documents submitted with the request, the school would be focused on the arts and doesn't plan on offering any sports programs. All activities are expected to take place within the building with the exception of recess periods. Amazing Grace currently offers a preschool and daycare program. The Commission voted in favor of the special use permit with only one commissioner abstaining from the vote.

EDITORS NOTE: The story clarifies the special use permit does not need city council approval.

Get our free mobile app