The U.K. Police have announced that a "major incident" was underway in London - as casualties have been reported in two different incidences.

The first attack happened when a vehicle plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on the London Bridge, killing multiple people and injuring others. A second attack - a stabbing - took place at the nearby Borough Market.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that police are investigating these incidents as terrorist attack

According to a report by the BBC News, police were called to the London Bridge at 22:08 p.m. on Saturday night, when a white van hit several people while traveling at high speeds.

A reporter for the BBC News who was at the bridge at the time, said: "A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement. He swerved right around me and then hit about five or six people."

Police have confirmed that there have been at least two casualties with another twenty taken to six different hospitals.

This potential terrorist attack takes place less than two weeks after 22 victims were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

We'll continue to post updates as they become available.