The Undertaker to Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame This Year

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tends to stir up a bit of controversy within the rock and metal community, and the music community in general. Fortunately, there's another hall we're shifting our attention to — the WWE Hall of Fame, which The Undertaker will be inducted into in April.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, officially retired from his 30-year career with WWE in November of 2020. Now, he's set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. WWE posted the news on their Twitter account, noting that it had first been reported by the New York Post.

The induction ceremony will air April 1 on the streaming platform Peacock, which is the weekend of WrestleMania 38. It'll be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. For those who wish to attend the Smackdown in person, tickets for the event go on sale Feb. 22.

Unlike the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this isn't something to debate. It's deserved. Congratulations!

Aside from his own legendary career, the Undertaker is also a self-proclaimed metalhead. In honor of WWE's docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride, which aired in 2020, we spoke with the icon about his accomplishments, and he revealed his favorite bands.

"I’m really eclectic when it comes to music, but I would say Rage [Against the Machine] and Metallica were probably my mainstays," he said. "Ozzy’s there, Guns N’ Roses… all that stuff with a pulse to… get my mind off the grind and into the music."

Of course, we then had to ask his favorite Metallica album.

"They’ve been so good for so long, it’s hard to separate them all. They may not have played quite as hard later on, but James Hetfield’s voice quality and everything else matured. That whole era around Master of Puppets… that was some good stuff back then."