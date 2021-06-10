Unique and Locally Idaho Fathers Day Gift Ideas

Dad's a special guy and should be treated as such. What better way to show your love then getting good 'ol pops something memorable and local that he will love. If your dad loves Idaho and is proud to be here then you need to check this out.

It all started when I was scrolling on Instagram and these gorgeous wooden Idaho chairs caught my eye. I found out the business is right here out of Boise. R Wood Works is the name. The Idaho chairs that I saw must be their bread and butter because even their website is idahochair.com. The married couple who started the company are Idaho natives and have been featured locally quite a few times for their great gem state products.

Next up tons of fantastic local options for Dad in the form a a unique and perfectly tailored gift basket from Boise's own (since 2000) Creative Gift Baskets. They have you and your dad covered with Idaho centric golfing, fishing, eating and more.

Idaho Taters has a variety of Idaho and Boise themed gift ideas that you can order and have shipped to your or your dads door.

Gift Idaho is another fantastic online option. A great local twist with personalization available on a verity of products.

Idaho Custom Creations is loaded with incredible gem state gift giving ideas and just like the name says lots of custom creations.

I was surprised by the incredible selection of fun and manly Idaho options available on Etsy also. Check out this link for lots of Idaho (usually hand made) creations for dad.