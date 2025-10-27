As Boise State's time in the Mountain West comes to an end, what would've happened if the original conference had embraced the Broncos? Years ago, the conference had Utah, TCU, and BYU. Boise State was the hottest team in college football, but the conference didn't want them until it lost TCU, BYU, and Utah.

Could you imagine the growth of Western college football if the Broncos faced those three teams each year? BYU and Boise State's rivalry was something both fan bases looked forward to, but that's gone. Imagine the passion between Boise State and Utah fans?

Utah moved on to the Pac-12 12 which then blew up, and now they're in the Big 12, which is composed of 14 or 16 teams. It has been a highly successful run for the Utes, as they've won two Pac-12 titles, gone 11-4 in bowl games, and gone 2-0 in the old BCS era.

Last year was a challenge for Utah, while Boise State was on one of its excellent runs. However, this year, the Utes are the most talked-about team in Western college football. The team has hosted the Fox pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff. Remember when the Boise State Basketball team showed up in Utah gear instead of wearing the Blue?

Now, Salt Lake City will host ESPN's College GameDay.

The show is the most talked-about in sports history, featuring Reece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, and Pat McAfee. Utah will be the center of the college football universe before the day's big games.

College Gameday did visit Boise State once years ago, if the team were undefeated, they may come back for another broadcast on the Blue.

