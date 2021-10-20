Visit the Skeletons for St. Jude Fundraiser in Boise

Boise is a massive St. Jude supporter and is home to multiple fundraisers every year. We host a radio-thon on the air each year in December, last year raising nearly $100,000 in two days. St. Jude Children's Research hospital may be located in Memphis but the research, discoveries and breakthroughs save lives all over the country. St. Jude shares life saving findings with our local hospitals like St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus. Local events, auctions, raffles and fundraisers pop up all over the country for St. Jude and Boise is in on all the action.

The St.Jude Dream Home Raffle sold a total of 17,777 tickets, each costing $100. Earning $1.7 Million this year alone. This is the biggest local fundraiser each year.

For Halloween there is a cute and fun way to get involved and help the children of St. Jude and all over. “Skeletons for St. Jude” is a national Facebook fundraising effort. It started with one man who REALLY get's into Halloween decorating in North Carolina and wanted to attach a fundraiser to his efforts. It has now expanded to 44 states and earns a lot of donations for the research hospital.

Skeletons for St. Jude, Photo by Holly Johnson

Boise has one that has almost already reached the $30,000 goal. It is on North Ask Park Lane (near St. Mark’s Catholic Church) in Boise. When people go and check out the spooky decorations they can scan the QR code and a donation goes to St. Jude. What a fantastic and fun idea.

Skeletons for St. Jude, Photo by Holly Johnson

The sign says, "Thank you for stopping by to see our Halloween display! If you like what you see please feel free to donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital so more kids can enjoy seeing holiday displays!"

Thank you Boise for your generosity and support of such a wonderful organization.

9 Amusing Halloween Displays You'll See Around Your Neighborhood Trick-or-treaters will have no doubt these houses will be passing out candy. And with displays so elaborate, they may get a full-sized Butterfinger.

8 Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for Boise Kids The hottest kids' costumes this year will be based on movies and video games, so you'll be seeing these at your doorstep on Sunday, October 31. Now, to decide what kind of candy to pass out...

It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions Corn maze? Check. Haunted house? Check. Bonfires? Check. Here's when your favorite fall attractions open in 2021!

See Everything There is To Do at The Farmstead Pumpkin Patch in Kuna, Idaho Lowe Family Farmstead has been around for decades and as you can tell when you go there has been well cared for. Adults and kids were all happily wore out by the time we wrapped things up and headed toward the exit. I had no idea all of the fun and adventurous activities that were in store for us.