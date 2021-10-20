Visit the Skeletons for St. Jude Fundraiser in Boise
Boise is a massive St. Jude supporter and is home to multiple fundraisers every year. We host a radio-thon on the air each year in December, last year raising nearly $100,000 in two days. St. Jude Children's Research hospital may be located in Memphis but the research, discoveries and breakthroughs save lives all over the country. St. Jude shares life saving findings with our local hospitals like St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus. Local events, auctions, raffles and fundraisers pop up all over the country for St. Jude and Boise is in on all the action.
The St.Jude Dream Home Raffle sold a total of 17,777 tickets, each costing $100. Earning $1.7 Million this year alone. This is the biggest local fundraiser each year.
For Halloween there is a cute and fun way to get involved and help the children of St. Jude and all over. “Skeletons for St. Jude” is a national Facebook fundraising effort. It started with one man who REALLY get's into Halloween decorating in North Carolina and wanted to attach a fundraiser to his efforts. It has now expanded to 44 states and earns a lot of donations for the research hospital.
Boise has one that has almost already reached the $30,000 goal. It is on North Ask Park Lane (near St. Mark’s Catholic Church) in Boise. When people go and check out the spooky decorations they can scan the QR code and a donation goes to St. Jude. What a fantastic and fun idea.
The sign says, "Thank you for stopping by to see our Halloween display! If you like what you see please feel free to donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital so more kids can enjoy seeing holiday displays!"
Thank you Boise for your generosity and support of such a wonderful organization.