America is about to get a massive health upgrade in terms of food processing and safety. Whether it's Idaho or the rest of the country, our food industry fills our food with too many chemicals and other unnecessary and dangerous ingredients. ￼

Idahoans who travel outside of the country often complain about suffering stomach cramps upon returning to America. They say the reason for their illness is worldwide foods don't have American foods' ingredients.

The scary question is, are our foods causing us to be sick and causing illnesses such as Cancer? America, despite the multibillion-dollar health and fitness industry, has gotten fatter. Science has led to a greater dependence on preservatives.

Feed those who are hungry Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Did you know there's something called plasticizer inside plastic containers? Consumer Reports states that the chemical has found its way into our bloodstream, brain, and just about everywhere else in our body. In other words, it explains why we have so much plastic in our bodies today and not twenty years ago.



The magazine/digital platform revealed the amounts of bisphenols and phthalates in our food supply. They say these and other chemicals are linked to a list of health concerns. You can read how Consumer Reports tested the safety of our food here.

We've taken the time to share with you foods to avoid if you want to be healthy.

