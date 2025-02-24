Warning! Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular Idaho Food Items

Getty Images/iStockphoto

America is about to get a massive health upgrade in terms of food processing and safety. Whether it's Idaho or the rest of the country, our food industry fills our food with too many chemicals and other unnecessary and dangerous ingredients. ￼

Idahoans who travel outside of the country often complain about suffering stomach cramps upon returning to America. They say the reason for their illness is worldwide foods don't have American foods' ingredients.

 


  The scary question is, are our foods causing us to be sick and causing illnesses such as Cancer? America, despite the multibillion-dollar health and fitness industry, has gotten fatter. Science has led to a greater dependence on preservatives.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Did you know there's something called plasticizer inside plastic containers? Consumer Reports states that the chemical has found its way into our bloodstream, brain, and just about everywhere else in our body. In other words, it explains why we have so much plastic in our bodies today and not twenty years ago.    

 

 


The magazine/digital platform revealed the amounts of bisphenols and phthalates in our food supply. They say these and other chemicals are linked to a list of health concerns. You can read how Consumer Reports tested the safety of our food here.

We've taken the time to share with you foods to avoid if you want to be healthy.

Cancer Causing Foods Found in 40 Popular Idaho Food Items

Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in Idaho

Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in Idaho using data from the CDC. These are the top 10 highest average rates between 2016 and 2020.

Gallery Credit: Brad/Stacker

 

