newWhat a beautiful crisp fall day and what better way to spend it than outside at a massive pumpkin patch farm with loads of family and kid centric games rides and activities. Lowe Family Farmstead has been around for decades and as you can tell when you go there has been well cared for.



It was the first time for my son Titus and I. We went with some other friends who had been before and ended up spending the entire day there. Adults and kids were all happily wore out by the time we wrapped things up and headed toward the exit. I had no idea all of the fun and adventurous activities that were in store for us.

You can buy tickets online here or in person at the farm.

Children 3 and under are Free, everyone else,

children over 3 and adults are $17.99.

Weekday discount admission, Monday Thru Thursday is $12.99.

Lets dive in and keep scrolling for more fall activities and happenings in and around the Treasure Valley.

