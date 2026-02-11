When we began the week, folks in Canyon County, along with their commissioners, believed the organization known as Copper Quill would take over the county's animal care responsibilities.

Their belief ended when the group's leadership notified the county that they were withdrawing from the contract.

What followed were social media posts from several sides firing shots in all directions. The several outlets in the local media turned their attention to the public welfare of Canyon County Animals.

West Valley Humane Society West Valley Humane Society loading...

The West Valley Humane Society posted on social media that they were working with Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell to ensure the animals would be cared for. The West Valley Humane Society, Canyon County, and Copper Quill agreed their last day would be this Friday.

Those plans have changed, and now there is an opportunity for all sides to work together to save as many lives as possible. Over the past year, the West Valley Humane Society, along with Best Friends Animal Society, the Idaho Humane Society, and others, has stabilized the shelter.

Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell have increased funding to the shelter to offset rising costs and a lack of funding over several years. The county and city were informed of the need to increase cost which led to sticker shock for some.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

What happens after Friday? Animal care at the county facility will continue as the dedicated staff and volunteers continue their life saving healing efforts. The events of this week are again for all sides to work on the common goal which is to save Idaho's beloved animals.

