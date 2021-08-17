What Is Idaho’s Most Popular Sneaker And Brand
I like sneakers and even-though I have a fair amount of shoes I do not consider myself a sneaker head. On the other hand my friends Nick and Dustin are hardcore. Both of them know the release dates on every sneaker that is dropping and they participate in drawings just to be able to buy them... yes I said buy them not win them. They each own at least $10k in sneakers and that is a very conservative number. These two fanatics will buy, sell and trade sneakers on a weekly basis for fun and they're NOT alone. A large portion of America has become obsessed and a new report by Sole Supplier broke down the most popular sneaker brands by state.
"Nike is the favorite in America with 22 states (including Arizona, New York and Texas)
Kanye West's Yeezy brand is the second most popular sneaker brand with 13 states
Adidas is the favorite in 8 states (including Florida, Kansas and North Dakota)"
Interestingly enough Van's won in 3 states. Colorado, Montana and Washington.
See which sneaker is Idaho's favorite below as well as some key findings. Keep in mind that this Sole Supplier report is based on search volumes.
|State
|Favorite Brand
|Favorite Sneaker
|Number of Google Searches
|Alabama
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Slides
|12,100
|Alaska
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 270
|590
|Arizona
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 270
|18,100
|Arkansas
|ADIDAS
|adidas Ultra Boost
|5400
|California
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|135,000
|Colorado
|VANS
|Vans Slip Ons
|12,100
|Connecticut
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|9,900
|Delaware
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Slides
|3,600
|Florida
|ADIDAS
|Adidas Ultra Boost
|49,500
|Georgia
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Boost 350
|49,500
|Hawaii
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Slides
|2,400
|Idaho
|NIKE
|Nike Blazer
|36,00
|Illinois
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Slides
|40,500
|Indiana
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|12,100
|Iowa
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|5,400
|Kansas
|ADIDAS
|Adidas nmd
|5,400
|Kentucky
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 270
|6,600
|Louisiana
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Boost 350
|14,800
|Maine
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|1,900
|Maryland
|NEW BALANCE
|New Balance 990
|27,100
|Massachusetts
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|18,100
|Michigan
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Boost 350
|18,100
|Minnesota
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 270
|9,900
|Mississippi
|NEW BALANCE
|New Balance 574
|8,100
|Missouri
|ADIDAS
|adidas Ultra Boost
|9,900
|Montana
|VANS
|Vans Slip Ons
|1,300
|Nebraska
|ADIDAS
|adidas Ultra Boost
|4,400
|Nevada
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Boost 350
|8,100
|New Hampshire
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 270
|2,400
|New Jersey
|NIKE
|Nike Dunk
|27,100
|New Mexico
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Slides
|49,500
|New York
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|60,500
|North Carolina
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Slides
|27,100
|North Dakota
|ADIDAS
|adidas Ultra Boost
|1,000
|Ohio
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 270
|22,200
|Oklahoma
|JORDAN
|Air Jordan 1
|3,600
|Oregon
|YEEZY
|Yeezy 700
|8,100
|Pennsylvania
|JORDAN
|Air Jordan 1
|60,500
|Rhode Island
|YEEZY
|Yeezy Boost 350
|2,400
|South Carolina
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 97
|12,100
|South Dakota
|NIKE
|Nike Blazer
|1,300
|Tennessee
|ADIDAS
|adidas Ultra Boost
|12,100
|Texas
|NIKE
|Nike Air Max 270
|74,000
|Utah
|NIKE
|Nike Blazer
|9,900
|Vermont
|ADIDAS
|adidas Ultra Boost
|880
|Virginia
|NIKE
|Nike Blazer
|22,200
|Washington
|VANS
|Vans Old Skool
|14,800
|West Virginia
|YEEZY
|Yeezy 700
|22,200
|Wisconsin
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|9,900
|Wyoming
|NIKE
|Nike Air Force 1
|720