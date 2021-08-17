What Is Idaho’s Most Popular Sneaker And Brand

I like sneakers and even-though I have a fair amount of shoes I do not consider myself a sneaker head. On the other hand my friends Nick and Dustin are hardcore. Both of them know the release dates on every sneaker that is dropping and they participate in drawings just to be able to buy them... yes I said buy them not win them. They each own at least $10k in sneakers and that is a very conservative number. These two fanatics will buy, sell and trade sneakers on a weekly basis for fun and they're NOT alone. A large portion of America has become obsessed and a new report by Sole Supplier broke down the most popular sneaker brands by state.

"Nike is the favorite in America with 22 states (including Arizona, New York and Texas)

Kanye West's Yeezy brand is the second most popular sneaker brand with 13 states

Adidas is the favorite in 8 states (including Florida, Kansas and North Dakota)"

Interestingly enough Van's won in 3 states. Colorado, Montana and Washington.

See which sneaker is Idaho's favorite below as well as some key findings. Keep in mind that this Sole Supplier report is based on search volumes.

State Favorite Brand Favorite Sneaker Number of Google Searches Alabama YEEZY Yeezy Slides 12,100 Alaska NIKE Nike Air Max 270 590 Arizona NIKE Nike Air Max 270 18,100 Arkansas ADIDAS adidas Ultra Boost 5400 California NIKE Nike Air Force 1 135,000 Colorado VANS Vans Slip Ons 12,100 Connecticut NIKE Nike Air Force 1 9,900 Delaware YEEZY Yeezy Slides 3,600 Florida ADIDAS Adidas Ultra Boost 49,500 Georgia YEEZY Yeezy Boost 350 49,500 Hawaii YEEZY Yeezy Slides 2,400 Idaho NIKE Nike Blazer 36,00 Illinois YEEZY Yeezy Slides 40,500 Indiana NIKE Nike Air Force 1 12,100 Iowa NIKE Nike Air Force 1 5,400 Kansas ADIDAS Adidas nmd 5,400 Kentucky NIKE Nike Air Max 270 6,600 Louisiana YEEZY Yeezy Boost 350 14,800 Maine NIKE Nike Air Force 1 1,900 Maryland NEW BALANCE New Balance 990 27,100 Massachusetts NIKE Nike Air Force 1 18,100 Michigan YEEZY Yeezy Boost 350 18,100 Minnesota NIKE Nike Air Max 270 9,900 Mississippi NEW BALANCE New Balance 574 8,100 Missouri ADIDAS adidas Ultra Boost 9,900 Montana VANS Vans Slip Ons 1,300 Nebraska ADIDAS adidas Ultra Boost 4,400 Nevada YEEZY Yeezy Boost 350 8,100 New Hampshire NIKE Nike Air Max 270 2,400 New Jersey NIKE Nike Dunk 27,100 New Mexico YEEZY Yeezy Slides 49,500 New York NIKE Nike Air Force 1 60,500 North Carolina YEEZY Yeezy Slides 27,100 North Dakota ADIDAS adidas Ultra Boost 1,000 Ohio NIKE Nike Air Max 270 22,200 Oklahoma JORDAN Air Jordan 1 3,600 Oregon YEEZY Yeezy 700 8,100 Pennsylvania JORDAN Air Jordan 1 60,500 Rhode Island YEEZY Yeezy Boost 350 2,400 South Carolina NIKE Nike Air Max 97 12,100 South Dakota NIKE Nike Blazer 1,300 Tennessee ADIDAS adidas Ultra Boost 12,100 Texas NIKE Nike Air Max 270 74,000 Utah NIKE Nike Blazer 9,900 Vermont ADIDAS adidas Ultra Boost 880 Virginia NIKE Nike Blazer 22,200 Washington VANS Vans Old Skool 14,800 West Virginia YEEZY Yeezy 700 22,200 Wisconsin NIKE Nike Air Force 1 9,900 Wyoming NIKE Nike Air Force 1 720

