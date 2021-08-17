What Is Idaho’s Most Popular Sneaker And Brand

Adidas Originals x Pharrell

I like sneakers and even-though I have a fair amount of shoes I do not consider myself a sneaker head. On the other hand my friends Nick and Dustin are hardcore. Both of them know the release dates on every sneaker that is dropping and they participate in drawings just to be able to buy them... yes I said buy them not win them. They each own at least $10k in sneakers and that is a very conservative number. These two fanatics will buy, sell and trade sneakers on a weekly basis for fun and they're NOT alone. A large portion of America has become obsessed and a new report by Sole Supplier broke down the most popular sneaker brands by state.

"Nike is the favorite in America with 22 states (including Arizona, New York and Texas)

Kanye West's Yeezy brand is the second most popular sneaker brand with 13 states

Adidas is the favorite in 8 states (including Florida, Kansas and North Dakota)"

Interestingly enough Van's won in 3 states. Colorado, Montana and Washington.

See which sneaker is Idaho's favorite below as well as some key findings. Keep in mind that this Sole Supplier report is based on search volumes.

StateFavorite BrandFavorite SneakerNumber of Google Searches
AlabamaYEEZYYeezy Slides12,100
AlaskaNIKENike Air Max 270590
ArizonaNIKENike Air Max 27018,100
ArkansasADIDASadidas Ultra Boost5400
CaliforniaNIKENike Air Force 1135,000
ColoradoVANSVans Slip Ons12,100
ConnecticutNIKENike Air Force 19,900
DelawareYEEZYYeezy Slides3,600
FloridaADIDASAdidas Ultra Boost49,500
GeorgiaYEEZYYeezy Boost 35049,500
HawaiiYEEZYYeezy Slides2,400
IdahoNIKENike Blazer36,00
IllinoisYEEZYYeezy Slides40,500
IndianaNIKENike Air Force 112,100
IowaNIKENike Air Force 15,400
KansasADIDASAdidas nmd5,400
KentuckyNIKENike Air Max 2706,600
LouisianaYEEZYYeezy Boost 35014,800
MaineNIKENike Air Force 11,900
MarylandNEW BALANCENew Balance 99027,100
MassachusettsNIKENike Air Force 118,100
MichiganYEEZYYeezy Boost 35018,100
MinnesotaNIKENike Air Max 2709,900
MississippiNEW BALANCENew Balance 5748,100
MissouriADIDASadidas Ultra Boost9,900
MontanaVANSVans Slip Ons1,300
NebraskaADIDASadidas Ultra Boost4,400
NevadaYEEZYYeezy Boost 3508,100
New HampshireNIKENike Air Max 2702,400
New JerseyNIKENike Dunk27,100
New MexicoYEEZYYeezy Slides49,500
New YorkNIKENike Air Force 160,500
North CarolinaYEEZYYeezy Slides27,100
North DakotaADIDASadidas Ultra Boost1,000
OhioNIKENike Air Max 27022,200
OklahomaJORDANAir Jordan 13,600
OregonYEEZYYeezy 7008,100
PennsylvaniaJORDANAir Jordan 160,500
Rhode IslandYEEZYYeezy Boost 3502,400
South CarolinaNIKENike Air Max 9712,100
South DakotaNIKENike Blazer1,300
TennesseeADIDASadidas Ultra Boost12,100
TexasNIKENike Air Max 27074,000
UtahNIKENike Blazer9,900
VermontADIDASadidas Ultra Boost880
VirginiaNIKENike Blazer22,200
WashingtonVANSVans Old Skool14,800
West VirginiaYEEZYYeezy 70022,200
WisconsinNIKENike Air Force 19,900
Wyoming NIKENike Air Force 1720

