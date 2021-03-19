Where were you the day COVID stopped Idaho? This week marks the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown in Boise. I remember it was a sunny day about 65 degrees and Mateo and I decided to go to lunch at a Mediterranean restaurant close to the radio station. The entire week we had been watching the news about something called the Corona virus and we had no idea what to expect but you could tell that the city was on edge.

We walked into the restaurant and it was unusually empty. We planned on eating on the patio because it was such a nice day but we decided on eating inside so we could watch the pending press conference. When the waitress brought out our food I asked her how business was and she said " We might as well be closed, it seems like people are afraid to eat out since all of this corona stuff started".

Halfway through our meal it happened, the lockdown was announced and there would be no more eating out, no more drinks with friends after work. It was just the beginning, the stay at home order changed the way we lived our lives. Within days the radio station was a ghost town and everyone was working from home except for the on-air personalities. If the pandemic has taught me anything, it's to be grateful for every positive thing in life and to take every opportunity to help those in need. Where were you when the day COVID stopped Idaho?