Who Wants to Go to the Canyon County Spring Home Show !?
We're looking for 20 lucky listeners to send to the 24th annual Canyon County Spring Home Show.
Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside- The Ford Idaho Center will be packed with great ideas. Visit with local experts, including the Canyon County Master Gardeners; they will be on hand all weekend to answer your lawn and garden questions.
It's time to get a jump on those home projects, and the Canyon County Spring Home Show is the perfect place to start! February 8th - 10th at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa!
Simply enter your information below. We're picking the first 20 people to submit on Friday, Feb. 6.