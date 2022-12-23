Why Every Idahoan Should Watch The Original A Christmas Carol

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge has been told thousands of times since Charles Dickens wrote 'The Christmas Carol.' The story of redemption has been shared on the big screen, in classrooms, and on various other platforms worldwide. The appeal of Dickens' classic is that all of us are redeemable, even a character like Scrooge.

Although some folks may prefer the Bill Murry version or Will Ferrell's Elf as their favorite Christmas movie, every Idahoan, especially folks that live in Boise should watch the original Christmas Carol produced in 1938.

Boise's Ebenezer Scrooge

Reginald Arnold who played Scrooge in the 1938 classic died in Boise in 1970. He is buried in Boise at Morris Hill Cemetery.

Curt in Caldwell provided us a history of Mr. Arnold's extensive work:

"An extraordinary actor with over 80 (some sources site more than a 100) film and television credits to his name. With such a long and storied career, chances are you’ve seen him in Mary Poppins, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, or even the television show Bewitched. Maybe you’re familiar with the story when the Beatles came over in 1964 for their historic performance at the Hollywood Bowl. No hotels would rent the band rooms for fear of “Beatlemania” and mobs of screaming teenagers. It was Reginald Owen who wasn’t using his Bel Air mansion at the time and kindly rented it out to the Beatles for four days so his fellow Brits would have a nice place to stay."

Curt in Caldwell Curt in Caldwell loading...

Please let me know if you'd like to visit Mr. Arnold's grave, a special thanks to Curt in Caldwell for his work on the project and his commitment to honoring Mr. Arnold's contribution to the American film industry.

15 Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Treasure Valley If you believe where you buy your tickets matters, these are fifteen Idaho Lottery retailers that have cranked at least one, if not multiple, winners of $100,000 or more!

7 of Idaho's Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures Ranked Shortest to Longest If you measure a tubing hill's "epicness" by how long the run is, these are the best of the best in Idaho!