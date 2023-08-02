Will Biden Be In Boise Next Week Supporting Mayor McLean?

President Joe Biden will be heading out west next week after wrapping up his vacation. The president will be close to Idaho, and some analysts are speculating whether or not a surprise trip to Boise will happen in support of embattled Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

The White House confirmed that the president will visit Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona. The presidential tour is described as part of the inflation reduction act and his fight against global warming, reports KSL.com.

President Joe Biden Getty Images loading...

President Biden has visited Idaho before and could make a run to the Gem State. His last trip resulted in a massive amount of local backlash. Despite his popularity, former President Trump has yet to visit Idaho as a candidate or commander in chief.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has visited the White House representing the city of Boise. She has been an advocate for the administration's Chips & Science Act that sent billions to technology companies like Micron. A presidential trip could rally the city's strong extreme liberal voters to support the embattled mayor.

Could we see a quick stop in Boise in support of Mayor McLean? If that happens, the mayor and others should use caution around President Biden as he likes to sniff the hair of ladies in his close proximity.

Check Out Creepy Joe Biden Sniffing and Wandering A preview of the most popular video in some Idaho circles.

President Biden will be in the west from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10. We will continue to update you on this story has it develops. If the president does show up, we expect the state's Republican Party and others to demonstrate their displeasure with his policies.