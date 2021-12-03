Win Your Way into Boise’s Virtual YMCA Christmas Run!

No searching for a parking space. No waiting for porta-potties. No having to run up that giant hill (unless you really, really want to!) Those are a few perks of this one being virtual!

The YMCA really wanted this event to happen in person this year, but with St. Al's as the presenting sponsor didn't feel right to put on an event that may make things harder for those on the front lines so they're going virtual one more year.

Get our free mobile app

Treasure Valley YMCA

Those who sign-up for the virtual event will have from December 18-20 to complete their 1 mile, 2 mile or 6 mile run. All participants will get a shirt and the first 1,000 to pick up their packets will get Christmas Run gloves and an ornament. Those who register by December 12 will be entered to win a special Zoom call with Santa for their child.

The run is incredibly important to the Treasure Valley YMCA because they believe that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, deserves access to their services, support, and tools to help live better healthier lives. The funds from the run go toward helping the Y provide financial assistance and subsidized programming that allows kids, adults, and families can participate in everything the Y has to offer.

We want your whole family to be able to participate this year, so we'll give you two entries to get you started! Enter your info below to get in to win!

Treasure Valley Christmas Events: What's On and What's Off in 2021? While there will certainly be more places to get your fill of Christmas Cheer in and around Boise in 2021 than last year, some event organizers don't yet feel safe having in-person events. Here's a status update on what we know is on, off or virtual.

The 10 Ornaments You'll Find on Every Boise Christmas Tree Like snowflakes, no two Christmas trees are exactly alike once they're decorated. That said, there are certainly recurring themes on trees across the Treasure Valley.