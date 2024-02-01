World Reacts to Boise Catastrophic Building Collapse
Citizens and news outlets worldwide continue to witness the tragic death of three Idahoans and several folks injured during a building collapse in Boise. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon while most Idahoans were beginning their commute home. If you live in Idaho, chances are that several folks contacted you asking about the details of the accident.
Several first responders arrived to aid the workers who needed life-saving help.
“Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims,” said Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel. “The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted.”
Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now in charge of the investigation on the scene.
