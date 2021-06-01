Would You Shove a Bear to Save Your Dogs? This Girl Did

She went full mama bear on that bear.

Being a dog owner is a wonderful experience. You get the unconditional love, the laughs, the companionship. However, owning a dog can put you in some uncomfortable and even scary situations. I remember having to pull a massive spider out of my dog's mouth so he wouldn't swallow it. It was still alive and was bigger than my dog's tongue. He better see me as a hero after that one. *shudder*

This however, is just insanity.

With all of the wildlife we have around our area, it's not uncommon for us or our pets to encounter something wild. And there are times when the wildlife comes to our backyard... literally. Imagine if this happened at your house.

Yes, that is a woman running into her backyard and pushing a real, and big, bear off of her fence like a linebacker. She doesn't hesitate for a second. Afterwards she ushers two of her dogs back into the house before grabbing the third one and running back in herself.

This could have ended badly. At the beginning of the video you can see that the bear has two cubs on the fence with it. This is probably why the bear was getting aggressive with the dogs in the first place. That mama bear could have easily returned the shoving favor, but luckily this woman got the upper hand.

Now, onto the big question... would you have done the same?