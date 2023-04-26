Would You STOP Going To Walmart If They Charged For Bags In Idaho?

Walmart is one of America's most dominant companies as they continue to grow worldwide. Do you remember when the Boise area only had one, then two, and three Walmart's? The Treasure Valley and the state of Idaho have seen Walmart's sprout up as fast as churches and dental offices.

Despite competition from Amazon and other online folks, Walmart continues to hang in there and employ Idahoans. Idaho thankfully, is not one of the states that charge customers for plastic bags. If you travel to a select number of states and shop at Walmart, you'll be charged a certain amount of money for disposable plastic bags.

Photo of a Walmart facade Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

The folks in favor of this say that we have too much plastic waste, and if you have to pay, this will force you to use reusable bags that you still have to pay for in the store.

A movement across the country called 'Beyond The Bag' seeks to unite retailers against the one-and-done plastic bag. Several big-name stores such as CVS, Kroger, Dicks, Walgreens, Albertsons, and others have signed up for the campaign. The goal is to 'reinvent the retail bag.'

Sure, it's no surprise that we would see these programs in California, Oregon, and Washington, but could Walmart and Albertsons bring that program to Idaho? If you're wondering what states charge or ban plastic bags, please read the list here, thanks to the Krazy Coupon Lady.

Folks in other parts of the country wonder if they'll be forced to buy plastic or go to another store.

