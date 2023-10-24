X Reacts to Boise’ Bryan Harsin’s Spooky Halloween Costume

Bryan Harsin continues to recover after a challenging run as head coach of the Auburn Tigers. As we've covered, Coach Harsin has been enjoying the massive buyout of his contract by watching his son play football for Eagle High School and posting on social media. (Editor's Note: We're sure the former coach is doing more than that, but we can only confirm what we posted.)

The former Boise State player, offensive coordinator, and head coach has yet to comment on the current disappointing state of the team. However, he is currently making a huge splash on social media. Coach and his wife were dressed and made up as the Joker and Harley Quinn by their daughter. You can see the original TikTok below.

We don't know if Coach Harsin will be appearing at an Halloween parties between now and the big day. However, we applaud his efforts to embrace the spirit of the season. We expect the coach to return to college football and will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

