You Can Buy Every Gift From the ’12 Days of Christmas’ in Boise… Sorta

Every year PNC Bank does the math on how much it costs to purchase all of the items in the song "The 12 Days of Christmas." According to their research, this year, the total cost would be $41,205.58. That seems pricey, especially with the rising housing costs in the Treasure Valley. I wondered if I might be able to buy all of these gifts without leaving Idaho. Some of these items are just not available here. So in those cases, I opted for available substitutions. We want to stay as true to the song lyrics as possible, and we don't want to break any laws.

With those parameters in mind, I set off on my quest to track down all twelve gifts. I knew it wouldn't be easy, but I didn't expect that I would run into as many hurdles as I did. We were laughed at, hung up on, and even kicked out of various places while getting all the necessary information to complete this project. After four days and many dead ends, I finally received all the information I needed to print the following report.

You will read this article and laugh, but know that much work, phone calls, and humiliation went into this research. Ultimately, if you try to stay as close to the lyrics as possible and stay in Idaho, you can purchase similar, if not the actual gifts in "The Twelve Days of Christmas" for much less than $41,205.58. I have priced it out at $29,604.

Below is the list of each gift, including substitutions and the cost associated with each.

The 12 Days of Christmas (If You Bought Them In Boise)

What is Boise's Weather Like on Christmas Day? We hate to break it to you, but the probability of a White Christmas in Idaho's capital city isn't great. The average temperature on Christmas Day is 36º. The average snowfall is about .2" and there's typically no measurable snow on the ground. But that doesn't mean you should give up hope! Here's a look at some weather extremes that took place on December 25 in the Treasure Valley!

The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho We still maintain that Hallmark Channel or rival, GAC, should really consider Idaho as a filming location for their next movie. These are five places that truly capture the magic of Christmas!