9 Stores in the Boise Area That Are the Best for Toy Shopping

Were you one of the homes that found one of Amazon's "Ready, Set, Play" catalog in their mailbox over the weekend?

We've got to give them props for tapping in to nostalgia and reminding us what it felt like to flip through the Sears Wish Book or JCPenney Christmas catalog, but are you planning to do your Christmas shopping through an online retailer like Amazon this year?

With supply chain issues and shipping delays, shoppers are bracing themselves for a potential toy shortage leading up to Christmas 2021. Some sources like the Today Show are reporting that the shortage is real. Others like Insider say that the reports are overblown.

Don't want to order online and leave your holiday shopping in the hands of the shipping gods? Then your best bet is to do your shopping locally and pick those toys up in person! But where should you do it? We asked parents around the Treasure Valley who they trusted when it came to making their kids smile and this is what you told us!

Top 9 Toy Stores in the Treasure Valley Whether you're shopping early for the holidays, have a birthday party to go to or are just treating your child for a job well done these are some solid places for toy shopping!

