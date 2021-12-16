One of the things we LOVE about Christmas trees is that they are absolutely as unique as snowflakes!

No two trees are alike! Some are filled with ornaments that have been passed down and collected over decades. Others have a very specific color scheme that makes you feel like they should be in a Hallmark movie or department store window. A handful of them have very specific themes.

Get our free mobile app

That's exactly why we wanted to see the vision families across the Treasure Valley had for their trees this year! Here are 30 you were proud to show off!

30 Beautifully Festive Christmas Trees In and Around Boise We challenged our listeners to show us their Christmas trees! Here's a sneak peek at what sprung up in living rooms across the Treasure Valley in 2021!

The 10 Ornaments You'll Find on Every Boise Christmas Tree Like snowflakes, no two Christmas trees are exactly alike once they're decorated. That said, there are certainly recurring themes on trees across the Treasure Valley.