You’ll Totally Identify With This Brutally Real Christmas Card
The young lady at the center of this card speaks for so many of us.
A woman named Emily Seawright posted her family's Christmas card on Twitter only to see it go viral. Her parents are holding a sign reading, "Excited," while her siblings and their significant others hold signs that read "Engaged" and "Expecting," respectively.
What about Emily? Well, she's simply holding a sign with her name on it.
The implication is clear: poor Emily has nothing going on in her life. While everyone else is gearing up for some life-changing events and focused on all the good happening around them, she just remains, well, Emily. She's like an older version of Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles.
Don't feel too badly for Emily, though. As of this writing, the tweet has garnered nearly 320,000 likes and more than 53,000 retweets, which means a whole heck of a lot of people feel her pain this holiday season.