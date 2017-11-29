You’ll Totally Identify With This Brutally Real Christmas Card

The young lady at the center of this card speaks for so many of us.

A woman named Emily Seawright posted her family's Christmas card on Twitter only to see it go viral. Her parents are holding a sign reading, "Excited," while her siblings and their significant others hold signs that read "Engaged" and "Expecting," respectively.

What about Emily? Well, she's simply holding a sign with her name on it.

The implication is clear: poor Emily has nothing going on in her life. While everyone else is gearing up for some life-changing events and focused on all the good happening around them, she just remains, well, Emily. She's like an older version of Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles.