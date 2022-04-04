When U.S. News and World Report published their list of the Fastest-Growing Places in the U.S. for 2021-2022, we were not surprised to see where Boise ranked.

The publication sells us as a "recreationalist's paradise" and encouraged people who love rivers, mountains, canyons, deserts, lakes and all the activities you can do at said places to seriously consider moving to Boise. Over the last few years, a lot of people have done exactly that and that's why Boise ranked #14 on their fastest-growing cities list.

Get our free mobile app

They also ranked us as the #7 safest place to live, #11 best place to live and #16 best place to live for quality of life. These superlatives certainly seem attractive to those who are upset with their current city and are looking to improve their family's surroundings. For those moving here without families, Boise tends to be a great place for fresh starts and resetting.

That said, Boise can be a bit of a culture shock to newbies as they live through their first full calendar year in the City of Trees! They're certainly not all negative things, but they can surprise you a little bit if you came into our city picturing it a certain way!

While this article does include factual information, it's meant to be a tad humorous. Don't take yourself too seriously in the comments! 😊

10 Things That Shock People During Their First Year in Boise Boise is an absolutely fabulous place to live! But, if you're moving here from somewhere else it can be a bit of an adjustment. These are 10 things that seem to surprise people who relocate here from out of state.

KEEP READING: 10 Quirky Habits That People from Boise Will Never Be Able to Break We don't know if we're born with them or develop them over time, but they're pretty much involuntary at this point!